Entertainment Squad has acquired worldwide rights to Lavender Men, adding the queer drama to its international sales slate for this week’s European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

The film will get a limited US theatrical release this spring under the LGBTQIA+ PrideFlix label, which Entertainment Squad acquired last month.

Adapted from his own stage play by Roger Q Mason and directed by Lovell Holder, Lavender Men blends historical fiction and contemporary memoir in the story of a non-binary stage manager (played by Mason) who re-imagines Abraham Lincoln’s life through a queer lens.

Also starring are Pete Ploszek, Alex Esola, Ted Rooney and Holder. Mia Chang and Mia Ellis produced alongside Holder and Mason.

Holder commented: “I’ve adored this story ever since I read the first draft of Roger’s play. By intertwining historical figures with contemporary perspectives, Lavender Men invites audiences to reflect on the timeless themes of love and self-discovery.”

Entertainment Squad CEO Shaked Berenson added: “This film is a compelling exploration of identity and history, crafted to resonate with a diverse audience. Its innovative storytelling and universal themes make it a standout addition to our PrideFlix lineup.”