Nick Meyer is leaving his job as president of film at eOne when his contract ends next month, according to a report confirmed by a company source.

The move comes as Hasbro, which acquired the Canada-based international media operation at the start of 2020, explores the sale of the majority of eOne’s film and TV business. Possible buyers are believed to include Legendary and Lionsgate.

Meyer took on his current job in 2018, when eOne acquired the remaining stake in Sierra Pictures and its international sales operation Sierra/Affinity. Sierra, formed by Meyer and Marc Schaberg 24 years ago, handled projects including I, Tonya, Nightcrawler, Spotlight, Manchester by the Sea and Atomic Blonde.

At eOne, Meyer has been involved with major films including Blue Bayou, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, The Woman King, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

In a memo to his staff, Meyer reportedly said that his time at both companies “has been an epic run, starting with the founding of Sierra with Marc in 2009 through the subsequent mergers with eOne and Hasbro. Together, we have built a robust film development and production division at eOne by creating both award-winning and blockbuster content that reaches audiences worldwide. In doing so, we have not only brought value to all three of these brands and learned a ton from one another along the way, but it has also been, most importantly, the highlight of my professional career working alongside you all.”