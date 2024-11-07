International finance, production and sales company EST N8 has been in talks with buyers at AFM on Indonesian horror thriller The Hole after acquiring international rights.

Hanung Bramantyo directed the story co-written with Haqi Achmad. The story blends noir with supernatural horror and is said to be in the vein of Seven, The Wailing, and Ringu.

Set in rural Indonesia, The Hole follows a police officer’s journey into darkness as he investigates a series of brutal murders targeting village officials. As he delves deeper, he uncovers sinister secrets about the victims that put him and his loved ones at risk.

Baskara Mahendra (May The Devil Take You Too) stars alongside Carissa Perusset (An Anthology Of Feelings). Adhya Pictures, the entertainment division of Indonesia’s Adhya Group, financed The Hole.

EST N8 is the joint venture launched by Los Angeles-based EST Studios led by chairman Jaeson Ma, whose production titles include Anderson .Paak’s Toronto selection K-Pops!, and Bangkok’s N8. Both outfits continue to operate as separate entities.

Tenten Wei, Sophie Shi, and Cathy Ni of EST N8 brokered The Hole deal for the company. The Hole joins a sales slate that includes Awi Suryadi’s horror Perewangan, Masakazu Kaneko’s fantasy River Returns, Kongkiat Komesiri’s thriller Delivery Man, Korean action film and winner of the Fantasia best director award Mash Ville, and horror thriller Chabak.