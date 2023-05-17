Los Angeles-based finance, production and sales company EST Studios has added the documentary Surf Nation about aspiring Chinese surfers to its Cannes sales slate.

The feature follows two promising young surfers over two years as they leave their families to join hundreds of other athletes from the southern province of Hainan and get paid to become Olympic hopefuls.

Jessica Q. Chen (Women Of Apollo), an Emmy-winning Chinese American filmmaker and video producer at the Los Angeles Times, and Jeremiah M. Bogert Jr. (Chasing The Swell) co-directed Surf Nation and Oscar-nominated Diane Moy Quon (Minding The Gap) and Nevo Shinaar produced.

Caryn Capotosto, Bonni Cohen, Mark Mitten and Justine Nagan served as executive producers on the Mountainfilm Telluride and Hawaii International Film Festival selection.

Tenten Wei and Sophie Shi of EST Studios brokered the deal with the filmmakers.

EST chairman and co-founder Jaeson Ma said of the filmmakers: “Their dedication, vision, and storytelling skill have resulted in an exceptional film allowing an unprecedented view into the lives of the talented Chinese National Surf team. We are eager to lend our support in bringing this film to all corners of the world and to share its meaningful message of strength, devotion, and discovery of self.”

Recent EST sales titles include Chabak and 2023 Canneseries title Streams Flow From A River. The company has produced K-Pops!, and Violet Du Feng’s Oscar-shortlisted documentary and 2022 Tribeca Festival selection Hidden Letters.