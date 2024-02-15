EuropaCorp has named Jean-Marc Lacarrère CEO of the company, set to officially take on his new role on March 1, the Paris-based studio’s board of directors announced on Wednesday (February 14).

EuropaCorp founder and filmmaker Luc Besson had stepped in as interim CEO after French-Swiss executive Axel Duroux resigned after a nearly four-year term in December following a series of shake-ups as the group continues to restructure and ramp up its film and audiovisual production. Besson will remain as chairman of the board of directors.

After a long career in various positions at Canal+, Lacarrère served as director of new production projects at Vivendi Content since 2017 then founded production company Harvest Moon Films in 2020.

The company also appointed veteran sports, media and entertainment industry executive Jacques-Henri Eyraud Director to replace Duroux.

As part of a major restructuring overhaul, New York-based Vine Alternative Investments took a 60.15% share in EuropaCorp in 2020.

EuropaCorp has several features and series currently in various stages of development and production including George Huang’s upcoming thriller Weekend Escape Project (working title) co-written by Besson and Huang and a series adaptation of Besson’s blockbuster feature Lucy, co-developed and co-produced by Los Angeles-based Village Roadshow.