Former Cinecittà Studios boss Nicola Maccanico will not take up his appointment as CEO of Fremantle Italy Group.

Just a week after being appointed to the role to oversee Fremantle’s Italian operations, Maccanico confirmed to Italian publication Dagospia that he has decided not to take up the role.

A Fremantle spokesperson confirmed this to Screen, saying: “We understand Nicola’s decision and wish him the best for the future.”

Maccanico stepped down as CEO of Cinecittà Studios in June after a three year stint in charge of Italy’s top film production facility.

Maccinico wrote to Dagospia last week to defend his time running Cinecitta, writing: “Given the hostile climate that surrounded both my resignation from Cinecittà and now also my new appointment, with the aim of clearing the field of any potential misunderstanding and unjustified insinuations, I have decided not to begin my collaboration with the Fremantle group.

An earlier Dagospia report noted that that many Fremantle projects had filmed at Cinecittà during Maccanico’s time in charge.