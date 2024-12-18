The world premiere of Arild Østin Ommundsen and Silje Salomonsen’s Norwegian family drama Everything Must Go will open the 35th edition of the Tromso International Film Festival (TIFF), taking place in Norway from January 13-19, 2025.

James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown will close the festival.

Everything Must Go is about three siblings who move back into their childhood home following their father’s funeral.

In the competition strand, 12 features are in contention for the €5,000 Aurora prize including Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man, and Scandar Copti’s Happy Holidays.

Tromso has introduced a special sidebar focused on Iran for its 2025 edition which will include a screening of Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig. The director’s previous feature There Is No Evil won the Norwegian Peace film award at the festival in 2021.

The festival’s Horizons strand includes titles All We Imagine As Light, from Payal Kapadia; Andrea Arnold’s Bird; Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap; and Adam Elliot’s Memoir Of A Snaill.

Tromso competition

A Different Man (US)

Dir. Aaron Schimberg

Afternoons Of Solitude (Sp)

Dir. Albert Serra

The Assessment (Ger)

Dir. Fleur Fortune

Bound In Heaven (China)

Dir. Xin Huo

The Brutalist (UK-Hun)

Dir. Brady Corbet

Gaucho Gaucho (US-Arg)

Dir. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

Happy Holidays (Qat-Pal)

Dir. Scandar Copti

Hard Truths (UK-Sp)

Dir. Mike Leigh

Holy Cow (Fr)

Dir. Louise Courvoisier

To A Land Unknown (Gre-Neth-Den-UK)

Dir. Mahdi Fleifel

Vermiglio (It-Fr-Bel)

Dir. Maura Delpero

When Fall Is Coming (Fr)

Dir. Francois Ozon