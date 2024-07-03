US filmmaker Mike Flanagan, behind Netflix series The Haunting Of Hill House, will receive a career award at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival (July 18-August 4) as the final wave of titles are unveiled.

Flanagan is best known for his collaborations with Netflix which also include Midnight Mass, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club and most recently The Fall Of The House Of Usher. Among his film credits are Oculus, Hush, Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game and upcoming title The Life Of Chuck starring Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Previous recipients of the Cheval Noir award include John Carpenter, Guillermo del Toro, and Ken Russell.

Final wave of titles

Closing Fantasia is the world premiere of André Forcier’s Ababouine surrounding 1950s Quebec and the clash between the Catholic Church and young adults. It stars Rémy Girard, Gaston Lepage and Pascale Montpetit.

Further world premieres include Steven Kostanski’s comedy Frankie Freako about a man who accidentally unleashes three trouble-making creatures into his home, wreaking interdimensional havoc.

Eugene Kotlyarenko tackles the pandemic in dark comedy The Code about a couple on the rocks while Scooter McCrae premieres his first feature in 21 years Black Eyed Susan surrounding artificial intelligence.

Also world premiering is Pedro Kos’ In Our Blood starring Brittany O’Grady about a filmmaker making a documentary about reuniting with her mother who suddenly goes missing. Kos is Oscar-nominated for his 2022 short documentary Lead Me Home.

As previously announced, Fantasia opens with the world premiere of Bookworm starring Elijah Wood.