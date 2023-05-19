Fast X has clocked up $68.7m from 65 markets over its first two days on international release and $7.5m from Thursday (May 18) previews in North America.

The latest entry in Universal Pictures’ hugely successful action franchise opens this weekend in 84 international markets and at more than 4,000 locations in North America, where it appears to be on course for a $65m weekend gross.

Two years ago, the franchise’s previous installment, F9: The Fast Saga, opened with $70m in North America on its way to a domestic total of $173m and an international tally of $553.2m.

Furious 7 is currently the franchise’s peak performer, opening with $147.2m in North America in 2015 on its way to a $353m domestic total and a $1.16bn international score.

The franchise’s latest installment has so far scored biggest in China, where it opens across 50,000 screens at 11,000 locations this weekend and has already taken $26.3m after two days.

In Mexico the two-day total is $4.2m, after the film had the year’s second biggest opening day of the year, after The Super Mario Bros Movie.

In France, Fast X has reached $4m after two days, 22% ahead of F9 (excluding previews). And in Germany the two-day tally is $3.2m, after a Thursday opening 64% of F9.

The first part of the franchise’s two-part finale, Fast X was directed by Louis Leterrier after Justin Lin, director of F9 and several other franchise entries, stepped down (he remains the credited writer and a producer).

The latest entry stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, along with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. New cast members include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Richtson and Daniela Melchior.