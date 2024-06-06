'Day Is Night'

Source: FIDMarseilles

‘Day Is Night’

Films by Pierre Creton, Ghassan Salhab and Mariano Llinás are among the line-up of the FIDMarseille international film festival in France (June 25-30). 

The international competition features 13 world premieres and one international premiere, including Day Is Night from Lebanese filmmaker Salhab which chronicles the uprising in Lebanon. 

French filmmaker Creton, who won the SACD prize for best French-language feature at last year’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, co-directs with Vincent Barré on 7 Walks With Mark Brown, described as an essay on attention and friendship. 

Also in competition is Kunst De Farbe from Argentina, 1985 screenwriter Llinás exploring themes of music, painting and cinema.

The FIDMarseille line-up includes 50 films in total, 42 of which are world premieres and 21 are directed by women. 

The festival opens with Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour and closes with Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia, both fresh from their Cannes premieres. 

International competition

7 Walks With Mark Brown (Fr)
Dirs. Vincent Barré, Pierre Creton

Bluish (Austria)
Dirs. Lilith Kraxner, Milena Czernovsky 

Day Is Night (Leb)
Dir. Ghassan Salhab

Do You Want To See Part Two? (Ger-Rus-China)
Dir. cricri sora ren

It Is At This Point That The Need To Write History Arises (Austria-Port)
Dir. Constanze Ruhm

The Spirit Of The Spider (Chil)
Dir. Antonia Rossi

If I Fall, Don’t Pick Me Up (Ire)
Dir. Declan Clarke

Kunst Der Farbe (Arg)
Dir. Mariano Llinás

Lazaro At Night (Mex-Can)
Dir. Nicolás Pereda

Gold Songs (Fr-Port)
Dir. Ico Costa 

Amusement Park (Bra)
Dir. Ricardo Alves Jr.

Rizal’s Makamisa: Phantasm Of Revenge (Phil-Ger)
Dir. Khavn De La Cruz

Every Document Of Civilization (Arg)
Dir. Tatiana Mazú González

Merman (Rom)
Dir. Ana Lungu 

French competition

Critical Failure 
Dir. Phoenix Atala 

Festa Major 
Dir. Jean-Baptiste Alazard

Frieda TV 
Dir. Léa Lanoë

Autumn Clothes (Fr-Port)
Dir. Yohei Yamakado

Harmony 
Dir. Bertrand Dezoteux

Room Of Shadows 
Dir. Camilo Restrepo

The Night Next Door 
Dir. Muriel Montini

The Wolves 
Dir. Isabelle Prim

Pan To Mime 
Dir. Michel S Zumpf

Voyage Along The War 
Dir. Antonin Peretjatko

Topics