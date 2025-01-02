Josh Welsh, president Film Independent, has died after a five-year battle with colon cancer, the US industry organisation has confirmed.

He died peacefully at his home on December 31. His age was not given, though it has been reported as 62.

Welsh began volunteering at the Spirit Awards, the popular ceremony staged by the non-profit independent film-making group, in 1996, before joining the group’s staff more than 20 years ago. He became president of the organisation in 2012, overseeing all programmes and operations, deepening strategic partnerships with studios, NGOs and governments and increasing the group’s international reach by partnering with the US State Department on the Global Media Makers Program.

In a statement, Film Independent board chair Brenda Robinson said: “We are devastated by the loss of Josh Welsh. Josh was a tireless champion of independent voices, a trusted arts leader and a cherished colleague and friend. The work we do at Film Independent has never been more necessary and we will honour his legacy by continuing to build on the foundation he established. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Welsh is survived by his wife Bonnie Gavel and daughter Isla Welsh.