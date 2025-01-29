Film Republic has boarded world sales rights on Jack King’s The Ceremony, winner of the inaugural Sean Connery award at last year’s Edinburgh Film Festival.

UK filmmaker King’s feature debut follows two migrant workers on a journey to find a burial ground for a departed colleague. It had its world premiere at Edinburgh last year, winning the £50,000 Sean Connery Prize for Feature Filmmaking Excellence.

The film went on to two nominations at last year’s British Independent Film Awards, for the Raindance Maverick Award, and the Breakthrough Producer Award for producers Hollie Bryan and Lucy Meer.

The film came through the Production Finance Market London and BFI London Film Festival’s Work In Progress showcase, having previously had development funding from BFI Network. Private funding came from Okre, Bradford City of Culture 2025 and The Wainwright Trust.