UK-based Film Seekers has acquired international rights to Thom Arizmendi and Austin Stewart’s psychological thriller Wake, starring Fivel Stewart.

Film Seekers will introduce the completed film to buyers at the Cannes market.

Stewart, who is best known for Netflix series’ Atypical and The Recruit, plays an aspiring actress who is desperate for the lead role in a classic movie remake and tracks down the reclusive lead of the original film, played by Susan Reno.

Wake was written by Elizabeth H. Vu and is produced by DBS Films.