Executives from FilmNation, Arclight, and AGC Studios are among the new intake of board members at Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) as the body prepares to resume talks on where to host next year’s American Film Market (AFM).

Eight executives will join IFTA’s 15-member board for the 2024-25 cycle. Michael Dwyer of Resurgence Media Group, Michael Favelle of Odin’s Eye Entertainment, and Alice Laffillé of FilmNation Entertainment were elected for the first time, alongside returning members Brian Beckmann of Arclight Films, Caroline Couret-Delègue of Film Seekers, Diane Ferrandez of AGC Studios, George Hamilton of Protagonist, and Michael Ryan.

They join chairperson Clay Epstein of Film Mode, who was first elected in 2021 and is now serving his second term, alongside board members continuing into the second year of their terms: Paul Bales (The Asylum), Scott Bedno (Myriad Pictures), Jason Buckley (Lakeshore Entertainment / UMG), Lisa Gutberlet (Blue Fox), Chloé Marquet (Studiocanal), and Nat McCormick (The Exchange).

Welcoming the board, Epstein said: “Our industry faces challenging times, and the combined strength, experience, and creativity of this board will be instrumental to our work supporting ourmMembers and championing Independents worldwide.”

The board is understood to be resuming talks on Thursday to discuss a letter from leading US sales companies who asserted last month that they will not return to Las Vegas for the 2025 edition and are planning their own event in Los Angeles.

The market moved to Palms Casino Resort in Sin City in November after participants complained about the logistics of the 2023 AFM in Santa Monica, its traditional home.

In a statement to Screen last month, Epstein said: “We are all passionate about our industry and keeping it strong… We appreciate the transparency and opinions of these companies, and the points they have conveyed will be part of our discussions as the IFTA Board of Directors plans for the future.”