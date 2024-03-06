Films Boutique has sold Anthony Schatteman’s Berlinale title Young Hearts to a raft of distributors around the world, including key European territories.

Belgian director Schatteman’s film, which centres on a 13-year-old boy who feels attracted to his new neighbour, won a special mention in the Generation Kplus section of the Berlinale.

Young Hearts has been acquired by I Wonder Pictures in Italy, Flamingo Films for Spain, Epicentre (France), Angel Distribution (Denmark), Salzgeber (Germany and Austria), Cinobo (Greece), Lev Cinema (Israel), Cine Canibal (Latin America), Lucky Dogs (Sweden), MCf Megacom (ex-Yugoslavia) and A2B Entertainment (Switzerland).

Negotiations are taking place in North America and UK. The Benelux distributor is Kinepolis Film Distribution.

Young Hearts stars Lou Goossens, Marius De Saeger and Geert Van Rampelberg.

Schatteman most recently directed the Irish series Northern Lights for Lionsgate. His youth series Panna was released in 2021, airing on Goplay.be for SBS Belgium, and his series 2de Zit played on Belgian streaming platform Streamz.