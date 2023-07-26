Films Boutique has boarded international sales on Hungarian director Gábor Reisz’s Explanation For Everything which will world premiere in the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section.

Written and directed by Reisz and co-written with Éva Schulze, Explanation For Everything is set during a summer in Budapest. High school student Abel is struggling to focus on his final exams, while coming to the realisation that he is hopelessly in love with his best friend Janka.

Explanation For Everything is one of 18 titles playing in Horizons. When announcing the Venice line-up yesterday, Barbera referred to the film as one “we will be blamed for not including in Competition.”

Explanation For Everything is Reisz’s third feature film. His previous feature Bad Poems (2018) premiered at Tallinn Black Nights and his first feature For Some Inexplicable Reason (2014) premiered at Karlovy Vary.

The film stars Gáspár Adonyi-Walsh, István Znamenák, András Rusznák, Rebeka Hatházi, Eliza Sodró, Lilla Kizlinger (winner of a Berlinale Silver Bear as best supporting performance in 2021’s Forest – I See You Everywhere) and Krisztina Urbanovits.

It is produced by Júlia Berkes, who has produced Reisz’s previous films as well as Kornél Mundruczó’s 2017 Cannes competition title Jupiter’s Moon. She was selected for the EFP Film Producer Films on the Move 2023 programme.

The production companies are Proton Cinema and MPhilms. The co-producer is Mátyás Prikler and executive producers are Viktória Petrányi, Gyárfás Eszter and Judit Sós. The film is supported by the AVF-Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Gabor Greiner, COO of Films Boutique, said: “We are very proud to be working with one of the strongest new voices in Hungarian cinema: in his third feature Gabor Reisz is telling a very important and contemporary story touching upon nationalism and growing up in a country torn in two, where no one seems to understand one another. The film reminds the early works of Joachim Trier with unique characters and a highly entertaining and engaging plot.”

Berkes said: “We are excited to celebrate the visibility of this independent Hungarian cinema and hope that it will provide encouragement to creators around the world who are also facing challenges due to the reigning cultural political environment and the deep division in their societies. Our film is about the hope for understanding, unity and about building bridges.”

Films Boutique is also representing Agnieszka Hollands latest film The Green Border, which was selected for competition in Venice.

The Hungarian distributor of Explanation Of Everything is Cirko Film which is planning to release the film on October 5, 2023.