FilmSharks has signed on to represent worldwide sales excluding Spain on Warner Bros’ local-language erotic drama Ask Me What You Want (Pideme Lo Que Quieras) based on the bestseller by Megan Maxwell.

Lucia Alemany directs the story of a man harbouring a secret who travels to Spain to oversee family matters following his father’s death and falls into an intense affair. Gabriela Andrada and Mario Ermito star.

Versus Entertainment, LyO Media, and 4Cats Pictures are producing with Warner Bros Spain, which has scheduled a wide release in Spain later this month.

FilmSharks head Guido Rud noted the book Tell Me What You Want has sold more than 5.4m copies in Spain, and more than two million across Latin America, with strongest sales in Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

“Working with friends makes life easier, working with a great film is profitable, but working with talented friends in an amazing project is paradise,” said Rud. “Warner and Versus teamed with us and we hope to make this gem shine internationally.”

FilmSharks’ AFM sales roster features Abracadavar, Pancho Rodriguez’s Mexican heist comedy about three magician brothers who reunite to steal a mummy and save their family’s honour; and Argentinian drama Death Of A Comedian in which a TV actor renowned for playing a hero is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Diego Peretti stars and makes his directorial debut with Javier Beltramino.