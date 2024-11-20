Finnish drama series project The Women I Think About At Night headed the winners at the TV Beats Co-Financing Market, part of the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

Currently in development, comedy-drama The Women I Think About At Night follows a 40-year-old woman who reevaluates her life after her best friend becomes pregnant. It took the €50,000 Series Co-Production Development Award for most promising project, given as part of the Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme open to independent producers from Eurimages member states.

The 5x42-minute episode series is produced by Liisa Karpo for Finland’s napafilms; written by Anna Ruohonen; and will be directed by Saara Cantell and Anu Kuivalainen. It is budgeted at €4.5m, with €123,000 in place before the TV Beats Award, and is looking for broadcast, co-producer, private fund, sales agent and streamer partners.

The TV Beats jury described it as “a project that seamlessly combines AI and live action, archival material and fiction, tackling universal themes in a bold and impactful way. It explores identity and self-discovery from a female lens, highlights the power of learning from diverse cultures, and draws inspiration from brave and curious historical women.”

German project In Paradise won the inaugural Public Favourite Award, voted for on the Votemo platform by industry attendees of the pitches. It comes with a prize of €2,000 of subscription to film production management tool Yamdu.

Currently in development, €5.2m-budget series In Paradise centres on a mother and child who end up in social housing, and fight to regain their prior life. Written and producer by Corinna C. Poetter, it is also produced by Marco Gilles and will be directed by Yasemin Samdereli, with 8x45 minute episodes.

The first-ever Honorary TV Beats Producer Award was given to Ukrainian producer Kateryna Vyshnevska, for her “role in building and growing the internationalisation of Ukraine’s Film.UA… culminating in executive-producing the show Those Who Stayed,” said a statement from TV Beats co-heads Petri Kemppinen and Roosa Toivonen.

The awards were presented at an event in Tallinn on Tuesday, November 19. Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will present its film awards on Friday, November 22; with the festival closing ceremony the following day.