First-look pictures have landed for Celyn Jones’s Madfabulous, a feature film inspired by the flamboyant life of the fifth Marquess of Anglesey, Henry Paget.

It’s set in the late 19th century and stars It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells as rebellious aristocrat Paget, with Rocks star Ruby Stokes as the woman whose life is sparked by his arrival on the island.

Paget arrives from France to live at the family’s castle on the island of Anglesey in Wales, bringing his lavish and riotous lifestyle with him. Rupert Everett, Paul Rhys, Louis Hynes, Louise Brealey and Tom Rhys-Harries also star.

Madfabulous is produced by Nadia Jaynes and Sean Marley through UK production company Mad as Birds. Nicola Pearcey is executive producer through her company Picnik Entertainment.

Filming took place earlier this year in Wales across Anglesey, Caernarfon and Pwllheli, with backing from Ffilm Cymru Wales awarding National Lottery funding, and by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

Anglesey-native Jones’s feature directorial debut was The Almond And The Seahorse, which he directed alongside Tom Stern, and starred Rebel Wilson.