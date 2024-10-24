The first trailer for Pablo Larraín’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie has been unveiled.

It premiered at Venice Film Festival and is styled as a creative imagining and psychological portrait of the legendary soprano Maria Callas. It is set in the 1970s near the end of her life when she had lost her voice and tries to regain it.

The cast includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valeria Golino.

Steven Knight wrote the screenplay while producers are The Apartment, Fabula, Fremantle and Komplizen.

Netflix has US rights to Maria while Studiocanal distributes in the UK and Ireland.