Studiocanal has released the first trailer Paddington In Peru, the third live-action feature based on the classic stories by Michael Bond.

Watch it above.

Paddington In Peru is directed by Dougal Wilson and produced by Heyday Films, and is opening in UK and Ireland on November 8.

The cast includes Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Julie Walters, Imelda Staunton and Carla Tous (who replaced Rachel Zegler due to the SAG-AFTRA strike).