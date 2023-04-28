Orlando Parfitt
Visions du Réel awards top prize to ‘While The Green Grass Grows’
The Swiss documentary festival runs April 21-April 30.
Eva Green wins “painful and damaging” UK court battle over collapse of sci-fi film ‘A Patriot’
In a statement Green said she was proud to stand up against “bully-boy tactics”.
Sony Pictures Classics picks up Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Strange Way Of Life’ with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal
SPC picked up the short in pre-production and will release in the autumn.
Kevin Spacey set to stand trial for sex offences in the UK in June
The US actor appeared via video link at Southwark Crown Court at a pre-trial review.
Cannes Film Festival to close with Pixar’s ‘Elemental’
It is the fourth Pixar feature to be presented in Cannes’ Official Selection.
Cannes parallel section ACID unveils 2023 selection
ACID focuses on first films and films without French distribution.
Cineworld sets business restructure with lenders and drops sale of US, UK businesses
The proposed agreement would reduce the company’s indebtedness by around $4.53bn.
Focus unveils first trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’
Focus will distribute the film in the US and Universal Pictures International handles international distribution.
Cineworld creditors could install new executive team - reports
The report suggests CEO Mooky Greidinger and deputy Israel Greidinger could be replaced after nine years heading the company.
AFM to change venue after 30 years at the Loews Hotel
The American Film Market is relocating to the Le Méridien Delfina.
Lizzie Francke, Fiona Morham, Natascha Wharton to leave BFI Film Fund
Senior execs will step down later this year.
Visions du Réel unveils first titles, opening film for 2023 edition
The Swiss documentary festival is set to run April 21-30
Five talking points from Oscars 2023
Oscar wins diverge away from Bafta; a good night for A24 and Netflix; and few prizes for box office hits.
Edinburgh film festival to return in August with one-off edition; Kate Taylor to lead event
It will fall under the umbrella of the wider Edinburgh International Festival.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ leads nominations for 2023 Irish Film And Television Academy awards
’The Banshees Of Inisherin’ has 11 nominations including best film, director and actor.
ITV appoints Film and TV Charity’s Alex Pumfrey to lead strategic partnerships
Pumfrey will join ITV in June.
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ leads the winners at 2023 Bafta Film Awards
First World War drama won seven awards including best film and director.
First look at Tom Felton and Amanda Crew in ‘Some Other Woman’ (exclusive)
Joel David Moore’s psychological thriller also stars Ashley Greene Khoury.
Protagonist Pictures closes key international sales on survival thriller ‘Dive’ (exclusive)
The film stars Sophie Lowe and Louisa Krause and is directed by Maximilian Erlenwein.
Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike in prison
Panahi was arrested to serve a six-year prison sentence in July.