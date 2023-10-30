Blumhouse/Universal horror hit Five Nights At Freddy’s took $80m at the North American box office over the weekend, according to final figures from the studio, notching a number of records and making the film Blumhouse’s biggest domestic opener ever.

For the international marketplace, Universal reported a confirmed total of $52.7m, for a worldwide tally of $132.7m, more than two million higher than the estimate reported on Sunday (October 29).

The film, based on a video game franchise and directed by Emma Tammi with Josh Hutcherson starring, opened day-and-date in North America in cinemas and on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. Its opening was the biggest ever for a day-and-date Peacock release, surpassing the $49.4m take of Halloween Kills in 2021.

The opening was slightly less than the $80.3m achieved in 2021 by Disney+ day-and-date release Black Widow, though that title was only available to streaming subscribers who paid an additional fee.

Five Nights At Freddy’s also scored the biggest domestic opening for a horror film this year (well ahead of the $44.4m from Scream VI) and the biggest Halloween weekend domestic opening of all time (ahead of $34.1m from Puss In Boots). It became Blumhouse’s nineteenth domestic number one opener.

Outside North America, Five Nights had the biggest opening ever for a horror film in 20 markets and the biggest this year for a horror film in 40, including the UK and Ireland, Mexico and Australia.