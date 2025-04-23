On the day Cannes added Ethan Coen’s dark comedy Honey Don’t! to Midnight Screenings, Focus Features has dated the film for an August 22 wide US release.

Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans star in the story about Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who investigates a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.

Coen and Cooke co-wrote the screenplay on the Working Title production. Coen, Tricia Cooke, Robert Graf, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner served as producers.

Universal Pictures International is handling distribution outside the US.

Focus recently announced that Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will open around the world on September 12. This year’s slate includes Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in November; Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet with Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley; and Daniel Day-Lewis in Anemone.