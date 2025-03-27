Focus Features announced on Thursday that the third Downton Abbey feature is called Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The latest entry in the period drama would appear to be the last. New teaser art bears the legend: “The time has come to say goodbye.”

The Grand Finale follows 2022 release Downton Abbey: A New Era, which earned more than $90m at the worldwide box office, and 2019’s Downton Abbey, which ranks as Focus Features’ highest-grossing film ever on $194m worldwide.

From Focus Features and Carnival Films, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will open in cinemas around the world on September 12.

Simon Curtis directs from a screenplay by Downton creator Julian Fellowes, with Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes, and Liz Trubridge producing. Nigel Marchant is executive producer.

The ensemble cast includes franchise stalwarts Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, and Penelope Wilton alongside Paul Giamatti, who makes his debut in the Downton world.

Also starring are Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Alessandro Nivola, Joely Richardson, Dominic West, and Simon Russell Beale.