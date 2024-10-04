Iranian director Iman Yazdi, who was set to present his directorial feature debut For Rana in competition at Busan International Film Festival, has seen his travel plans disrupted due to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Yazdi’s flights out of Iran have been cancelled along with many others as conflicts escalate amid fears of a wider war in the region. There is a high chance the filmmaker may not be able to make it to Busan in South Korea if airlines continue to steer clear of Iranian airspace.

The world premiere of family drama For Rana is scheduled for Monday (October 7). It is about two parents who are desperately looking for a new heart to save their daughter. It stars well known Iranian actors Hamed Behdad and Pantea Panahiha, and is produced by Morteza Shaysteh.

Madakto Pictures handles international sales. The company’s founder Mohammad Towrivarian arrived in time for Busan’s opening, taking off just ahead of Iran’s missile attack against Israel. He will conduct the on-site Q&A should director Yazdi fail to make the journey.

Madakto Pictures was established in 2020 as an independent sales and production outfit dedicated to the promotion of Iranian cinema. Towrivarian has plans to expand his business further by setting up a new base in Europe.

Its latest lineup also includes Masud Amini Tirani’s 3 Days, 3 Murders, which played in Shanghai’s Asian New Talent competition; Vahid Vakilifar’s latest film Rhinos Conquered The Middle East; Nahid Sedigh’s Cold Sigh; and Adel Tabrizi’s Punch Drunk.