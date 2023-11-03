Screen can reveal the first trailer for Forever Hold Your Peace, Ivan Marinovic’s comedy-drama about a bride who leaves her wedding two days before the big occasion.

The film will have its world premiere in the International Competition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) this month.

Forever is Montenegrin filmmaker Marinovic’s second feature, after 2016’s The Black Pin, which was his country’s entry for the international feature Oscar.

Tihana Lazović, Goran Slavić, Momčilo Pićurić and Goran Bogdan lead the cast.

Marinovic wrote and directed the film, and produced it with Marija Stojanović for Montenegro’s Adriatic Western. It is also part of POFF’s focus on Serbia and South Eastern Europe for this year’s festival.

POFF 2023 runs from November 3-19.