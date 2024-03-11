Former Flanders Image manager Christian De Schutter has joined Tine Klint’s Denmark-based Scandinavian sales and aggregation company LevelK as festival consultant.

De Schutter left Flanders Image suddenly in December last year, announced via a short email from Flanders Audiovisual Fund CEO Koen Van Bockstal. Over 150 leading international industry figures then signed an open letter in support of De Schutter.

De Schutter had worked at Flanders Image since 2003, with responsibility for promoting Flemish films and TV dramas internationally. The organisation boosted the careers of filmmakers including Lukas Dhont, Fien Troch and Felix Van Groeningen, and scored Oscar nominations for films including Bullhead, The Broken Circle Breakdown and Close.

De Schutter was also one of the key figures behind annual Flemish industry showcaseConnext.

“To me, LevelK embodies an unwavering commitment to innovation, a dynamic and dedicated team, while consistently delivering original, often edgy films of great quality,” said De Schutter, highlighting recent films including Sundance title Sebastian and upcoming animation Mumbo Jumbo, as well as “a promising lineup of strong titles in the pipeline.”

Klint, LevelK CEO, and Connext regular, said De Schutter’s “extensive experience and profound understanding of the industry will undoubtedly elevate our festival strategies and further strengthen our position in the international market.

“Christian’s vision seamlessly aligns with our commitment to promoting bold, distinctive cinema, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together.”

De Schutter began his industry career as a journalist for publications including Screen International and Moving Pictures.