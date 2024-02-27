Former Molinare CEO Steve Milne has joined post-production outfit Cinelab Film & Digital as vice-chairman.

Milne served as Molinare’s chief executive from 2003 to 2010 before returning to the company in 2012 as chairman until 2018.

At Cinelab, Milne will work closely with CEO Adrian Bull on corporate strategy and customer relations. The company is a full-service film laboratory, digital dailies and post-production facility, and has worked on recent features All Of Us Strangers, Poor Things and Society Of The Snow.

In addition to post-production services, Milne also set up his own production outfit British Film Company in 2010. Here, he produced and exec produced over 40 titles including Dad’s Army, Moon, Journey’s End, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and documentaries Spitfire and Lancaster.

On his Cinelab appointment, Milne said: “I bought into Adrian’s vision from day one and am delighted to be working with him again as the company grows and works routinely with many of the world’s best filmmakers.”