US-UK audiovisual royalties firm Motion Picture Licensing Corporation (MPLC) has appointed Roger Pollock in the newly created role of senior vice president and global head of studio relations.

Pollock’s notable previous roles include evp of distribution and operation at Paramount Pictures International between 2007-2012.

His role will involve strengthening MPLC’s global partnerships with rightsholders, and promoting the company as a non-theatrical licensing partner.

MPLC works with major studios and independent film and TV producers to collect licence revenue from non-theatrical venues. It operates out of 28 countries and is primarily based in the UK and Los Angeles.