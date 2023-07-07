Gilles Pélisson has been named president of French film and TV promotional organisation Unifrance and will take the reins from both longtime president Serge Toubiana and vice president Hervé Michel who are both stepping down.

Unifrance’s executive director Daniela Elstner will remain at the helm along with audiovisual director Sarah Hemar.

Elstner commended the departing duo for their work. “Together with their teams, they have supported the new, unified Unifrance in a post-Covid context, in order to promote the full diversity of French creativity on the international stage.”

Pélisson became CEO of Euro Disney (now Disneyland Paris) in 1995, then chairman and CEO in 1997 before serving in several high-profile positions during his long career including as CEO of Bouyges Telecom, the Accor Group and most recently chairman and CEO of TF1 Group until February of this year.

Based in Paris, Unifrance has long promoted French cinema worldwide. It merged with TV France International in 2021 to expand into an all-inclusive operation.

Pélisson is the first new president to assume the position since the merger and the first to come from an audiovisual background, marking a new chapter for the organisation.

He was elected by a 60-member executive committee at Unifrance. Also in the running for the prestigious position were former CNC president Frederique Bredin, former Arte vice president Anne Durupty and film producer Marie Masmonteil.