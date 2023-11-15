Highly regarded former National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) executives John Fithian, Patrick Corcoran, and Jackie Brenneman have launched consulting firm The Fithian Group LLC.

The founding partners bring more than 60 years of combined experience in the film business and comprise Fithian, the former NATO president and CEO; Corcoran, who served as vice president and chief communications officer and director of media and research and California operations chief; and Brenneman, the former NATO executive vice president and general counsel and president of The Cinema Foundation.

The Fithian Group will advise individual companies worldwide that seek to grow, innovate and invest in the theatrical space – be it new companies, those seeking a wider and more diverse range of films and cinema events, or new technologies.

The partners will advise clients on strategy, build partnerships, connect investors, bring innovations to market, and design strategic communications.

“We have spent the last couple of decades helping to guide the cinema industry through the biggest challenges it has faced,” said Fithian. “Now, having survived those challenges, we want to help our industry clients seize opportunities and grow. Digital cinema, the long fight for theatrical exclusivity, the pandemic and Hollywood going all-in on streaming – we got through all that, and now, the major Hollywood labour agreements are another signal that it is the time to build.”

“The way we work has always been about collaboration,” Brenneman said. “We extend that way of working to how we build value for our clients. In our trade association days, we knew that theatre owners needed allies, whether it was other cinema owners around the world, technology companies, the creative community, or distributors, and we worked tirelessly to build those connections. They paid off in times of crisis and we believe we can leverage these partnerships to help our clients grow in times of opportunity.”

Corcoran added, “We have always believed that the cinema industry was essential and strong. Telling that story to the press, the public, and Wall Street has always been a priority for us. What the cinema industry needs is more: more movies, more innovation, more diversity and more investment. We will continue to tell that story on behalf of our clients in the industry.”