Beijing-based Fortissimo Films and Rediance are launching Kang Bo’s Chinese-language neo-noir Family At Large at the Cannes market, marking their first international sales collaboration.

Starring Hu Ge of The Wild Goose Lake and Wen Qi from Angels Wear White, the film depicts the little-known world of human trafficking in China while also exploring the concept of family. It marks Kang’s debut narrative feature and is produced by Hehe Pictures.

The story follows an estranged father, nicknamed Reindeer, who is involved in a gruelling human trafficking run on China’s northeaster border with a young pregnant woman and a boy who has been kidnapped before.

Fortissimo’s Cannes line-up also includes martial arts drama 100 Yards and Lu Chuan’s Olympics documentary Beijing 2022, while Rediance has Camera d’Or winner Anthony Chen’s latest film The Breaking Ice, premiering in Un Certain Regard at Cannes, and Liu Jiayin’s All Ears, also starring Hu.