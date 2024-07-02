A trio of French sales houses have made a flurry of appointments ahead of the summer break and before the autumn festival season.

Núria Palenzuela Camon has joined Paris-based Indie Sales as head of festivals and will co-run marketing alongside the company’s sales executive Constance Poubelle. She is taking over for Clement Chautant who is heading to French arthouse distributor Arizona Distribution to lead on acquisitions.

Palenzuela Camon is fresh off a four-year stint as head of festivals and marketing at sales outfit Totem Films. Salomé Rizk will take over in the same position at Totem after running the festivals team for Loco Films. That position will now be filled by Roxane Ruiz who is taking over on the festivals beat.

Arizona Distribution releases international independent films including Argentinian director Federico Luis’ Simon Of The Mountain, which won the Cannes Critics’ Week prize this year, Jonas Trueba’s Directors’ Fortnight winner The Other Way Around, and Berlin competition title My Favorite Cake by Iranian directors Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha.

My Favourite Cake is sold by Totem, which is also handling sales on Juho Kousmanen’s Silent Trilogy and Mo Harawe’s Cannes Un Certain Regard title The Village Next to Paradise.

Indie Sales’ upcoming titles including Scandar Copti’s second feature Happy Holidays, Belgian debut feature Come Back starring Veerle Baetens, and animated Dandelion’s Odyssey.

Loco Films’ slate includes Maria Trenor’s Annecy feature Rock Bottom, Tribeca title Mara Tamkovich’s Under the Grey Sky, and Eva Trobisch’s Berlin-premiering Ivo.