France’s Studio TF1, formerly Newen Studios, has outlined ambitious plans to expand its cinema division by doubling film production over the next two years, launching theatrical distribution for its own titles, and reorganising its film and audiovisual structure.

Following a rebrand last month to Studio TF1, the production and distribution powerhouse will continue to be headed up by chief distribution officer Rodolphe Buet with Alice Damiani as SVP of international film sales.

Nathalie Toulza is remaining in place to run the group’s cinema division, which is targeting production on 10-15 films per year moving forward. Studio TF1 will also kick off theatrical distribution for its productions in France starting in 2026.

The company is splitting its film and TV sales activity into French-speaking markets, including Canada and the rest of the world. Karine Lejeune will serve as EVP of French-speaking TV and film distribution and will coordinate relationships between distribution teams in those territories and the centralised TF1 group.

Camille Dupeuble has been bumped up to EVP, international TV and digital distribution, to handle international sales and strengthen the group’s strategy among global streamers.

Nadia Chevallard has been named SVP to oversee unscripted and fiction sales in TV, while Karen Wise will manage distribution in English-language and German markets as SVP of distribution.

Karine Atlan remains on board as EVP, acquisitions and international co-production, and will focus on developing IP with global appeal from in-house and third-party producers.

The group’s CEO Pierre Branco announced the relaunch as a means of strengthening the group’s international profile and better leveraging the TF1 brand, particularly in the US market.

“We are looking forward to supporting the wider business in its next phase of growth and to deliver financial support and guidance to creatives across all parts of our business that will help them do their very best work and to reach audiences all over the world,” said Buet in a statement.

Studio TF1 currently houses more than 50 production companies and labels under its umbrella.