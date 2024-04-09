Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi epic Megalopolis will premiere in Cannes Competition next month, Screen has confirmed.

The film will receive its world premiere in the key slot of Friday, May 17.

Set in a future version of New York City following a disaster, Megalopolis follows a woman caught between her father who has a classical view of society, and her architect lover who wants to rebuild it as a utopia.

Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel and Giancarlo Esposito lead the cast, which also includes Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman, Talia Shire, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.

Attorney Barry Hirsch is handling sales on Megalopolis and is it understood talks with buyers are ongoing.

This is the latest confirmed title for Cannes, after festival opener The Second Act from Quentin Dupieux, George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Kevin Costner’s Horizon, An American Saga.

Cannes had not confirmed the development at time of writing. Deadline first reported the news.