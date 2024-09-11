Former Cinecittà Studios boss Nicola Maccanico has been appointed as CEO of Fremantle Italy Group, while Bruno Fallot has been promoted to CEO of Fremantle in France, Iberia and Israel.

Both report to Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle’s Group COO and CEO Continental Europe.

In the newly created role, Maccanico will oversee Fremantle’s Italian operations and portfolio of labels including Wildside, The Apartment Pictures, Lux Vide and Fremantle Italy, with their CEO’s Sonia Rovai, Annamaria Morelli, Luca Bernabei, and Marco Tombolini respectively reporting into Maccanico.

Maccanico stepped down as CEO of Cinecittà Studios in June after a three year stint in charge of Italy’s top film production facility. He was previously EVP programming at Sky Italia, CEO at Vision Distribution and managing director of theatrical at Warner Brothers Italy.

Meanwhile Bruno Fallot will now oversee Fremantle’s production businesses in France, Spain, Portugal and Israel

Fallot was previously CEO of Fremantle France, a role he has held since 2018, overseeing TV shows such as Farmer Wants a Wife, France’s Got Talent and Going for Gold.