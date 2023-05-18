French actor Lambert Wilson has been named president of the jury at the upcoming Locarno Film Festival (August 2-12).

The prolific actor and his fellow jurors will award the summertime Swiss festival’s Golden Leopard Pardo d’oro to one of the yet-to-be-ennounced titles in the festival’s international competition.

Locarno’s artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said Wilson, who has worked with top French filmmakers during his decades long career including Claude Chabrol, Jacques Demy, Andrzej Żuławski and André Techiné, “has left a lasting mark on European and international cinema” and called him “ versatile performer, always willing to take risks.”

She added: “Equipped with chameleon-like imitative gifts, he has established himself as one of the best-loved and most recognizable faces for audiences everywhere, moving effortlessly between the stage, independent films, and Hollywood powerhouses like the Matrix franchise.”

Wilson has starred in Hollywod blockbusters like the Wachowskis’ The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Resurrections and also more arthouse fare like Alain Resnais’ musical comedy Same Old Song that won Berlin’s Golden Bear in 1998, Xavier Beauvois’ Cannes Grand Prix winner Of Gods And Men, Bertrand Tavernier’s The Princess Of Montpensier, and more recently Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, TV Series Totems on Amazon Prime, and Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.

Next up for the actor are upcoming titles Isabelle Mergault’s Des Mains en Or and Emilie Delueze’s 5 Hectares.