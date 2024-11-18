The 21st edition of the Seville European Film Festival wrapped on Saturday (November 16) giving its top award, the Golden Giraldillo, to the French drama And Their Children After Them, directed by twin brothers Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma. The film’s star Paul Kircher also won the best actor award.

An adaptation of the Goncourt-winning novel of the same name by Nicolas Mathieu, And Their Children After tells the story of blue-collar youths living over four summers starting in 1992, and world premiered in competition at Venice this year. Charades are handling international sales.

Latvian Oscar entry Flow, an animation feature directed by Gints Zilbalodis, won the grand jury prize as well as the best editing for Zibalodis and the Puerta America award (America’s Gateway award) - introduced by festival director Manuel Cristóbal - chosen from the European films included in the festival selection that have been submitted to represent their countries in the Oscars race.

Another Oscar contender, Denmark’s The Girl With The Needle, was also a big winner. The black-and-white drama, loosely inspired by a real-life serial killer in Copenhagen who murdered babies in the early 1900s, won a total of four awards: best director for Magnus von Horn, best actress for Trine Dyrholm, best cinematography for Michał Dymek and best art direction for Jagna Dobesz.

The official competition jury, presided by producer David Puttnam, also gave writer-director Sandhya Suri the best screenplay award for Santosh.

Spain’s Dismantling An Elephant, a family drama by first-time feature director Aitor Echeverría that was also in the competition line-up, won the Acción Cultural Española award for the best direction of a Spanish film.

Full list of winners

Golden Giraldillo

And Their Children After Them (France)

Dir: Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma

Grand Jury Prize

Flow (Latvia-France-Belgium)

Dir. Gints Zilbalodis

Best Director

Magnus von Horn

The Girl With The Needle (Denmark-Poland-Sweden)

Best Screenplay

Sandhya Suri

Santosh (France-UK-Germany)

Best Actor

Paul Kircher

And Their Children After Them (France)

Best Actress

Trine Dyrholm

The Girl With The Needle (Denmark-Poland-Sweden)

Best Editing

Gints Zilbalodis

Flow (Lithuania-France-Belgium)

Best Cinematography

Michał Dymek

The Girl With The Needle (Denmark-Poland-Sweden)

Best Art Direction

Jagna Dobesz

The Girl With The Needle (Denmark-Poland-Sweden)