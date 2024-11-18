The 21st edition of the Seville European Film Festival wrapped on Saturday (November 16) giving its top award, the Golden Giraldillo, to the French drama And Their Children After Them, directed by twin brothers Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma. The film’s star Paul Kircher also won the best actor award.
An adaptation of the Goncourt-winning novel of the same name by Nicolas Mathieu, And Their Children After tells the story of blue-collar youths living over four summers starting in 1992, and world premiered in competition at Venice this year. Charades are handling international sales.
Latvian Oscar entry Flow, an animation feature directed by Gints Zilbalodis, won the grand jury prize as well as the best editing for Zibalodis and the Puerta America award (America’s Gateway award) - introduced by festival director Manuel Cristóbal - chosen from the European films included in the festival selection that have been submitted to represent their countries in the Oscars race.
Another Oscar contender, Denmark’s The Girl With The Needle, was also a big winner. The black-and-white drama, loosely inspired by a real-life serial killer in Copenhagen who murdered babies in the early 1900s, won a total of four awards: best director for Magnus von Horn, best actress for Trine Dyrholm, best cinematography for Michał Dymek and best art direction for Jagna Dobesz.
The official competition jury, presided by producer David Puttnam, also gave writer-director Sandhya Suri the best screenplay award for Santosh.
Spain’s Dismantling An Elephant, a family drama by first-time feature director Aitor Echeverría that was also in the competition line-up, won the Acción Cultural Española award for the best direction of a Spanish film.
Full list of winners
Golden Giraldillo
And Their Children After Them (France)
Dir: Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma
Grand Jury Prize
Flow (Latvia-France-Belgium)
Dir. Gints Zilbalodis
Best Director
Magnus von Horn
The Girl With The Needle (Denmark-Poland-Sweden)
Best Screenplay
Sandhya Suri
Santosh (France-UK-Germany)
Best Actor
Paul Kircher
And Their Children After Them (France)
Best Actress
Trine Dyrholm
The Girl With The Needle (Denmark-Poland-Sweden)
Best Editing
Gints Zilbalodis
Flow (Lithuania-France-Belgium)
Best Cinematography
Michał Dymek
The Girl With The Needle (Denmark-Poland-Sweden)
Best Art Direction
Jagna Dobesz
The Girl With The Needle (Denmark-Poland-Sweden)
