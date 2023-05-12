Game Of Thrones star Iain Glen and Sasha Luss, star of Luc Besson action thriller Anna, will play the leads in The Coven Cannes sales title and war epic The Last Front.

The drama recounts a family’s resolve to protect their village during the German invasion of Belgium in the First World War as a peaceful farmer is driven to spearhead a resistance.

This film is in the final stages of post and marks the feature director debut of director Julien Kerknawi who said, “This film pays homage to the extraordinary strength of ordinary people when thrust into unimaginable situations.” Virginie Hayet serves as producer.

The Coven’s Priscilla Ross Smith and Kendall Anlian will kick off sales on the Croisette under the Foxglove Entertainment label.

The team celebrated a ttriumph with 2022’s $15m-plus global horrror Terrifier 2, and will also be talking up A Stitch In Time.