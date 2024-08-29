Gaumont vice CEO Christophe Riandee is leaving the French major.

Gaumont issued a short statement this morning confirming his departure: “Gaumont informs that, after more than 20 years within the company, Christophe Riandee is leaving his position as Vice CEO, effective today, to devote himself to his personal projects. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Gaumont CEO Sidonie Dumas will take over his responsibilities.

Riandee joined Gaumont in 2003 and was named vice CEO in 2004. He spearheaded the launch of Gaumont International Television in 2010 and the launch of the company’s Los Angeles office in 2011. The company also has hubs in London, Berlin / Koln and Rome as well as Paris.

Gaumont’s international series hits include Lupin, Narcos, Stillwater, Barbarians and El Presidente.