George Clooney says the salaries he and co-star Brad Pitt received for Jon Watts’ Apple Studios title Wolfs were “millions less than reported.”

Speaking at the press conference for the Venice out of Competition title, Clooney responded to a question on how he and Pitt felt about the film’s reduced theatrical release, after Apple acquired the film last year.

“We would’ve liked [a wider release]; we wanted it, that’s why Brad and I gave some of our salary back to do that,” said Clooney. He then cited a New York Times article published on August 25, that said Clooney and Pitt were paid $35m each to do the film. “Whatever [the reporter’s] source was for our salary, its millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported,” said Clooney.

“I only say that because I think it’s bad for our industry if people think that is the standard-bearer for salaries. It will make it impossible to make films.” Clooney did not divulge the accurate salary paid to himself and Pitt.

Last month, Apple turned back on its plan to give Wolfs a wider theatrical release before it heads to Apple TV+. It will now have a limited US theatrical run from September 20 for one week, before playing on Apple TV+ from September 27.

“Yes, we wanted it to be released [in cinemas], we’ve had some bumps along the way,” said Clooney. ”When I did The Boys in the Boat, we did it for MGM then it ended up being for Amazon and we didn’t get a foreign release at all, which is a surprise.

“There are elements of this we are figuring out,” he said of the theatrical-streaming balance. “You guys are all in this too and we’re trying to find our way post-Covid. There’s some bumps along the way. It is a bummer, of course it’s a bummer. On the other hand a lot of people are going to see the film; but we are getting a release in a few hundred theaters. So we’re getting a release; but it would’ve been nicer to have a wider release.”

“We’ll always be romantic about the theatrical experience,” said Pitt. “At the same time I love the existence of the streamers, because we get to see more stories, more talent. It’s a delicate balance right now, but it will right itself.”

The duo were also asked whether the rise of streamers has diminished the chances for star actors such as themselves to emerge. ”When Brad and I were young actors, there was a form of a studio system,” said Clooney. “I got a 5 picture deal at Warner Bros and you get protected along the way. There was some machinery behind it that I don’t see so much of for younger actors.

”That might be a good thing – the democratisation of our industry is not a bad way to go. Infinitely more people are seeing them, and that’s a good thing.”

Biden response

Clooney also responded fully to a question about putting his name to a letter asking US president Joe Biden to stand down as the nominee for the upcoming presidential election, which Biden subsequently did on July 21.

“I’ve never had to answer that question so I suppose I’ll do it here,” said Clooney. “The person who should be applauded is the president who did the most selfless thing that anybody’s done since George Washington. All the machinations that got us there, none of that’s going to be remembered, and it shouldn’t be.

“It’s very hard to let go of power, we know that, we’ve seen it all around the world. For someone to say ‘I think there’s a better way forward’ - that’s really the truth, and all the credit goes to him. All the rest of it will be long gone and forgotten. I’m very proud of where we are, in the state of the world right now, which I think many people are surprised by. We’re all very excited for the future.”

Clooney also revealed that Watts allowed he and Pitt to choose who got to play which role in the comedy-crime-thriller, which sees two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job. ”Jon just sent us the script – we talked to each other on the phone and figured out which one we were going to do,” said Clooney. The good-natured conference was peppered with moments of humour throughout, from Clooney pretending to pull Pitt’s chair from beneath him when they arrived, to several quips about their ages from the duo.

Austin Abrams discussed his lengthy monologue in the film, which his character performs to Clooney and Pitt’s characters. ”It was daunting, the whole thing. I was nervous to do it in front of you guys for sure,” said Abrams. ”’Cos if you blew it we were going to hit you with a lamp,” responded Clooney.

Director Jon Watts missed the conference having tested positive for Covid, after already travelling to Venice. He is not expected to attend this evening’s world premiere of the film.