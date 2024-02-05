Black Dog, the debut feature of Screen Star of Tomorrow George Jaques, has been acquired for UK-Ireland distribution by Vertigo Releasing.

Vertigo acquired the film from Independent Entertainment, and will set a theatrical release for later in 2024.

Black Dog was written by Jaques with fellow 2022 Star Jamie Flatters. Flatters stars in the film alongside newcomer Keenan Munn-Francis, in the story of two teenage boys from different London backgrounds, who open up to each other while on a road trip up to the north of England.

The film is produced by Jaques, Flatters, Ken Petrie and Ian Sharp; and executive produced by David Parfitt.

It had its world premiere in the First Feature competition at BFI London Film Festival in October last year; and will play at Glasgow International Film Festival later this month.

Edward Caffrey, head of acquisitions and business development at Vertigo, described Jaques as “an incredibly exciting talent, whose assured and moving debut really struck a chord within our team.”

“I have admired the films Vertigo distribute and how, as a company, they really back filmmakers,” said Jaques, while Sarah Lebutch, MD international sales at Independent, described the company as “champions of quality independent films and experts in discovering new talent.”

Jaques was named a Screen Star in 2022 as a writer, director, producer and actor – a rare inclusion in all four categories.

Vertigo’s upcoming slate includes George Amponsah’s crime drama Gassed Up, releasing in cinemas on February 9; Luna Carmoon’s UK debut Hoard; and Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast starring Lea Seydoux and George MacKay.