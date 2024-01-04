German box-office takings in 2023 were up almost 24% year-on-year, according to provisional figures collated by Comscore.

Ticket sales for the period from January 5, 2023 to January 3, 2024 totalled €859m, up 23.7% on the result for 2022. Total admissions increased year-on-year by 18.5% to 87.2m.

However, the figures are still below the pre-pandemic era. Box-office takings were 11% below the level for 2019 while admissions were down 20.7%.

The total number of titles released in German cinemas during 2023 increased year-on-year by 4.9% to 641, although this figure was almost 13% below that posted for 2019.

Comscore’s provisional data shows that German films took €139m at the national box office last year, 2.5% below the result for 2022, from 16.7m tickets, which represented a year-on-year dip of 4.3%.

The year’s number one film was Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (Warner) with €55.3m in takings, followed closely by The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) in second place with €51.7m and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenhemer (Universal) in third position with € 47m.

Three German titles featured in the year’s Top 10 - the minority co-production of John Wick Chapter 4 (Leonine) in sixth place, Tim Dünschede’s family film Die drei ??? - Erbe des Drachen (Sony Pictures) at number eight and the latest instalment in the Bavarian comedy crime franchise, Rehragout Rendezvous (Constantin) by Ed Herzog, at number nine.