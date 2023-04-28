Martin Blaney
Martin Blaney covers Germany for Screen.
Contact info
- News
Constantin Film and Warner Bros Germany crowned FFA’s ‘Industry Tigers’ for 2022
They received the most automatic funding from the FFA for German films at the German box office.
- News
German box office returns to near pre-pandemic levels in first quarter of 2023
The total gross was down just 1.9% on the same period in 2019.
- News
German Motion Picture Fund pays out record €84.4m to high-end series in 2022
Apple TV+ secured €10m for conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series Constellation, the maximum amount that the fund can give to a single project.
- News
New Ildikó Enyedi title among projects backed by Franco-German co-pro fund
Fund also supports Rubika Shah and Vero Cratzborn projects.
- News
Mariette Rissenbeek, co-head of the Berlinale, to step down after next edition
State minister for culture and media Claudia Roth to initiate talks to extend Carlo Chatrian’s contract beyond 2024.
- News
Venice Horizons title ‘Red Shoes’ claims three awards at Sofia International Film Festival
Mexican director Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser’s debut feature Red Shoes premiered in Venice’s Horizons Extra section.
- News
‘A Piece Of Sky’ takes top prize at 2023 Swiss Film Awards
The relationship drama premiered in competition at the 2022 Berlinale.
- News
'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads nominations for Germany’s Lola awards
‘All Quiet’ leads the way with 12 nominations, followed by Ilker Catak’s The Teachers’ Lounge with seven.
- News
Berlin’s VFX sector receives €4m funding boost
Projects can be allocated up to €1 million in financing.
- News
Second features by Laurynas Bareisa and Matteo Oleotto among projects being pitched at Sofia Meetings
Co-production forum marks 20th anniversary this year.
- News
Justin Kurzel’s ‘Morning’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Laura Dern receives €2m from FFF Bayern
The Munich-based fund has also made awards to Christophe Gans’ ‘Return To Silent Hill’ and Marvel series ‘Ironheart’.
- News
First titles selected for ‘Smart7’ travelling festival competition
Seven European film festivals have joined forces to launch an alliance called ’Smart7’.
- News
Nicolas Philibert’s French doc ‘On The Adamant’ wins Golden Bear at Berlinale 2023
The gender-neutral acting prize was won by Spain’s Sofía Otero for ’20,000 Species of Bees’.
- News
European initiative to support Ukrainian cinema launched at the Berlinale
A budget of more than €1m to support feature-length films from the country.
- News
Vietnamese action ‘578 Magnum’ shoots around the world for Media Move (exclusive)
578 Magnum was Vietnam’s official entry to the Oscars.
- News
Zabarauskas unveils second two films in queer genre-driven trilogy (exclusive)
‘The Writer’ and ’The Activist’ will follow ’The Lawyer’.
- News
Christoph Hochhäusler to make French-language debut with ’Death Will Come’ (exclusive)
Hochhäusler’s latest feature Till The End Of The Night is screening in Competition at the Berlinale.
- News
Germany’s ROW Pictures unveils trio of new projects (exclusive)
ROW Pictures is the producer of Emily Atef’s Berlin competition title Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything.
- News
Academy for independent Belarusian filmmakers unveils line-up at EFM (exclusive)
New films by Zhuk, Paluyan and Kutsila among 17 projects to be presented in Belarus showcase at Film Academy launch on Friday.
- News
Salzgeber takes on international sales for actor Fabian Stumm’s Berlinale feature debut ‘Bones And Names’ (exclusive)
Berlin-based sales agent is handling the Perspektive Deutsches Kino title.