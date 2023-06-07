Guy Nattiv’s Golda will open the 40th edition of the Jerusalem Film Festival (JFF, July 13-23) while Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall will close the event.

Starring Helen Mirren, Golda follows Israel’s only female prime minister Golda Meir over the course of a few days in office.

The biopic had its world premiere at Berlinale earlier this year and will be released in Israel by United King Films following its premiere at JFF’s opening event at the historic Sultan’s Pool.

Israeli filmmaker Nattiv, whose short film Skin won an Oscar in 2019, has screened films at JFF several times previously. His 2007 drama Strangers was nominated for best Israeli feature while two of his shorts played at the festival in 2004 and 2014, respectively.

Fresh from its world premiere at Cannes last month, where it picked up the festival’s top award, Anatomy Of A Fall follows a woman who has been accused of her husband’s murder. Sandra Hüller leads the cast.

France’s mk2 films is handling sales on the title with New Cinema distributing in Israel.

The festival’s Israeli and international competition titles will be announced in the coming weeks.