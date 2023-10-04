Hong Kong’s Golden Scene is to handle international sales of Sasha Chuk’s Fly Me To The Moon, which is set to world premiere in Tokyo International Film Festival’s Asian Future competition this month.

The drama, which marks the feature directorial debut of Chuk, has also been set as the closing film of the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival on November 12 and this week received two nominations for the Golden Horse Awards: director-writer Chuk is competing for best adapted screenplay, while Tse Wing-yan is up for best new performer.

The film is adapted from a short story of the same name by Chuk and follows two sisters who move with their mother from China’s Hunan province to start a new life in Hong Kong, only to find poverty and a drug-addict father awaiting them.

The cast also includes Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-ren, Angela Yuen and Chuk. The film has secured production funding from the Hong Kong Film Development Council’s First Feature Film Initiative and is produced by Stanley Kwan (Rouge, Centre Stage) and Jun Li (Drifting).

Golden Scene’s latest slate also includes Ann Hui’s Elegies, which received a best documentary nomination from the Golden Horse Awards and will next play in Busan’s Icons strand, following its world premiere as an opening film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival in March.

In the documentary, Hui pays tribute to Hong Kong’s notable poets through her personal encounters with them. She is an iconic Hong Kong New Wave director and received the Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at Venice in 2020.