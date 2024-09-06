The third season of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens is going ahead as planned, according to Amazon Prime Video, even though Disney has paused a feature adaptation of Gaiman’s novel, The Graveyard Book, following allegations of sexual assault against the UK author and screenwriter.

On July 3, UK news platform Tortoise Media published a podcast with accounts of claims of sexual assault against Gaiman by two women, with three more women subsequently coming forward. The allegations span the period of 1986 to2022. Gaiman denies the allegations.

Amazon officially greenlit the third season of fantasy drama Good Omens in December 2023. Screen understands plans have not changed for the third season starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant to start filming in early 2025 in Scotland. Gaiman is executive producer, writer and showrunner of the series that is based on a book he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett.

Gaiman is also executive producer and a screenwriter on Anansi Boys, a Prime Video series based on Gaiman’s novel of the same name. While production wrapped on the series last year, no official release date has been set. Screen understands there are no plans to not stream the series.

The Graveyard Book was set to be directed by Marc Forster with US site Indiewire first reporting development had paused for multiple reasons, including allegations of sexual assault against Gaiman.

The Graveyard Book was published in 2008 and follows a young boy raised by ghosts in a graveyard after his family’s murder. The film was understood to be in development at Disney, and had not been cast. Gaiman was not involved with the film.

In late August, Netflix announced Dead Boy Detectives, a series based on characters co-created by Gaiman for DC, had been cancelled after one season. An online petition to revive the show has accrued over 3,700 signatures.

The second season of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman begain filming in the UK in June 2023, and re-started again in November after shooting was thwarted by the Hollywood strikes.

Screen has contacted Gaiman’s representative, Amazon, Disney and Netflix for comment.