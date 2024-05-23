Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour impressed critics on Screen International’s Cannes jury grid while Karim Aïnouz’s Motel Destino saw mixed results.

Gomes’ first Cannes Competition feature scored an average of three after The Telegraph, Justin Chang (La Times), Kong Rithdee (Bangkok Post) and Screen’s own critic gave it ’four stars’ (excellent). The black-and-white feature also received five ‘three stars’ (good), two ‘two stars’ (average), and one ’one star’ (poor) from NT Binh at France’s Positif.

Set in 1917, Grand Tour stars Goncalo Waddington as a British Empire official in Burma who runs away on his wedding day, only for his jilted bride to follow him across Asia

Meanwhile, Aïnouz’s Motel Destino received an average of 1.9 from critics. The erotic thriller scored one ’zero stars’ (bad) from Rithdee and three ’one stars’ followed by a mix of two and three stars.

This is the Brazilian filmmaker’s second consecutive year in Competition after Firebrand scored 1.8 on the jury grid last year.

His latest feature is set in a love hotel in the Brazilian state of Ceara and explores rebellion and sensuality within Brazilian youth.

Next to land on the jury grid will be Gilles Lellouche’s Beating Hearts.