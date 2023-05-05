Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is crossing $60m at the global box office including early Friday estimates in China as it heads into the first weekend.

Through the end of Thursday James Gunn’s tentpole has taken $35m from 47 territories in the international arena led by the UK on $3.6m, Mexico on $3.2m and South Korea on $2.9m. In North American previews on Thursday it earned $17.5m.

Meanwhile early estimates put Friday opening day in China on $7m with Disney saying that social scores are the highest ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe release in China with Maoyan on 9.4, TPP on 9.3, and Douban on 8.6.

Opening number one in most markets, the comic book adaptation starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff has taken $2.5m in France and Japan, $1.7m in Germany, $1.6m in Australia, $1.5m in Italy, $1.4m in Indonesia, and $1.3m in Brazil.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 opened number one almost everywhere, although it placed second in Japan where Disney recorded its second highest opening day since the start of the pandemic behind Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The third Guardians opening day exceeded that of its predecessor by 143%.

This week’s opening salvo produced the highest opening day of the year to date in Malaysia, and the second highest opening days of the year to date in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Indonesia, and Thailand.

South Korea delivered the second highest non-local opening day of 2023 and box office in the territory claimbed 21% from Wednesday to Thursday in advance of Friday’s Children’s Day Holiday. Vietnam produced the highest non-local opening day of the year to date.

In addition to China, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on Friday in India, Poland, South Africa, and Turkey.